Elevate Efficiency and Accelerate Growth with the New Canon ColorStream 8000 series

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elevate Efficiency and Accelerate Growth with the New Canon ColorStream 8000 series

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the new ColorStream 8000 series of web-fed inkjet printers. An addition to the market-leading ColorStream family, this new flagship series represents the next stage in the evolution of the platform and sets a new standard for high-volume production environments with its combined advances in productivity, print quality and application flexibility.

Canon today announces the new ColorStream 8000 web-fed inkjet printer

Built on a decade of continuous innovation in response to customer feedback, the ColorStream 8000 series has been designed to meet the current and future production challenges of corporate and public sector in-plants, print and communication service providers and specialized commercial printers to transform them into opportunities. This series still exceeds expectations in the transaction and direct mail segments as previous ColorStream models have, but the newer platform also delivers high quality prints for commercial and book printers. The expanded media range, including lightweight papers, broadens the application focus to include publishing and packaging inserts. Featuring advanced technology that takes the ColorStream to a new level of quality, efficiency and productivity, the ColorStream 8000 series gives users the ability to produce more in less time, broaden their application reach, explore new markets and grow their revenue streams.

Taking productivity to the next level

Comprising two models, the ColorStream 8000 series maximizes throughput with print speeds of up to 525 ft/min and prints up to 2290 letter images/min (1675 million letter images per month), easily handling production peaks and providing the capability to reduce labor and run costs by consolidating volumes from offset and web-fed toner presses onto the ColorStream. Productivity is more than just speed. The ColorStream 8000 series' productivity is further enhanced by increased automation, making the press exceptionally easy to operate, freeing up operator time for other value-added activities. Automated tasks and increased print width to 22", combined with the remarkable uptime of the ColorStream 8000 series, gives users a reliable, productive solution they can really trust.

Maximum engine performance uptime and increased efficiency of service support is further recognized through the ColorStream 8000 series Proactive Maintenance Program, which offers additional peace of mind in proactive production planning by delivering data-driven predictive maintenance.

Taking print quality to the next level

The ColorStream 8000 series features new 1,200 dpi printheads that yield stunning and consistent print qualityeven at the highest speedfrom the first print to the last, reproducing smoother gradients, homogeneous tints and sharper detail, and minimizing typical inkjet technology artifacts. The ColorStream 8000 series also uses a new water-based pigment ink set with latex polymer, which delivers a very wide color gamut that exceeds GRACoL 2013 Uncoated standards, impeccable droplet formation, and deep black and vibrant colors on uncoated papers without any pre-treatment.

Taking application flexibility to the next level

In a fast-moving market, finding new applications can be crucial to staying competitive. Thanks to the improved print quality of the ColorStream 8000 series and its ability to print on a wide variety of uncoated, recycled and inkjet optimized papers from 40 gsm to 160 gsm as standard (and selected papers up to 220 gsm), print and communication service providers can now proactively respond to the challenges of today's market and provide high-quality promotional applications next to transactional, direct mail and book (mono and full color) applications. This capability is enhanced by the design of the press's paper path, which, with a maximum print width of 22", gives freedom to create outstanding promotional pieces and maximize book formats.

"Since its introduction in 2010, the ColorStream family has been recognized by customers across the globe as a highly productive and reliable solution. The ColorStream 8000 series is a new platform that leverages the heritage of the existing ColorStream family and takes its users to the next level of productivity, print quality and efficiency," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "I am confident that the ColorStream 8000 series, as the latest milestone in the evolution of the product family, will prove to be just as popular, if not more so, than earlier models and will play a major role in the continuing migration of print volumes to digital inkjet."

Customers can see the new ColorStream 8000 series at the Customer Innovation Center in Boca Raton, FL or request a virtual demo this summer.

For more information on the ColorStream 8000 series and to request a virtual demo, please visit: http://canon.sm/new-cs8000

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $33 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (

NYSE:CAJ, Financial), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019 and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and other specifications are subject to change without notice.

An addition to the market-leading ColorStream family, the ColorStream 8000 series is built on 43 years of experience in developing and manufacturing award-winning digital presses and represents the next stage in the evolution of the platform

Canon logo (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A. Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-efficiency-and-accelerate-growth-with-the-new-canon-colorstream-8000-series-301289353.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)