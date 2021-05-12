Logo
AIkido Pharma Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, the Investor Summit Group's Conference, and the LD Micro Invitational Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated)

Benzinga Global SmallCap Conference on May 13, 2021.
( https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/ )

Investor Summit Group's Q2 Virtual Summit being held May 17-19, 2021.
( https://investorsummitgroup.com )

LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference being held June 8-10, 2021.
( https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com )

The Company will showcase an updated Investor Presentation and discuss some of its new technology. Darrell Dotson, Vice President and General Counsel, of AIkido Pharma Inc. will present for the Company.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas, Managing Partner
Phone: (646) 536-7331
Email: [email protected]
www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.:

Phone: 212-745-1373
Email: [email protected]
www.aikidopharma.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-inc-to-present-at-the-benzinga-global-small-cap-conference-the-investor-summit-groups-conference-and-the-ld-micro-invitational-conference-301289776.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.

