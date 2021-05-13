Calian Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2021. Dividends paid by the Corporation are considered "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Calian employs over 4,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 2,000 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Our health services team also provides management and strategy services to pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials and delivers patient support programs. The Learning segment is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services, products and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canadian and international markets.

