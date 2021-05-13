Logo
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 27, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (Viomi or the Company) ( VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 27, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Companys management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 27, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 27, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):+1-888-346-8982
International:+1-412-902-4272
Hong Kong (toll free):800-905-945
Hong Kong:+852-3018-4992
Mainland China (toll free):400-120-1203
Conference ID:10156541

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Companys investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 3, 2021:

United States:+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10156541

About Viomi Technology

Viomis mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

