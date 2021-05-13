Logo
Leaf Group's Well+Good Named Winner in Digiday Content Marketing Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wellness Daycation Virtual Retreat Wins Best Activation Pivot

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good, a leading wellness brand known for its journalistic approach and commitment to creating inclusive content accessible to all, announced it has been named a winner in the Digiday Content Marketing Awards in the Best Activation Pivot category for its Wellness Daycation program. The Digiday Content Marketing Awards recognize the companies and campaigns using content to modernize media and marketing.

Well+Goods Wellness Daycation, in partnership with Marriott BonvoyTM American Express Card Portfolio, was originally planned as a custom-built wellness getaway at a Marriott BonvoyTM property. Once it became clear that travel would not be an option due to the onset of COVID-19, the brands quickly pivoted to provide a unique wellness experience virtually. This virtual escape became Wellness Daycation, featuring workshops inspired by unique experiences at Marriott BonvoyTM properties.

Although the journey looked different than originally planned, were happy we could work with our partners at American Express to still provide one day for people to focus on their own wellness without the stress of traveling during the pandemic, said Jody Rones, Senior Vice President, Brand Partnerships at Leaf Group. The team did an amazing job pivoting from an in-person event with a large footprint to a virtual experience that left attendees feeling refreshed and relaxed. Were honored that Digiday recognized the valuable program that the team was able to offer, despite the challenges of the past year.

Added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, Leaf Groups brands are dedicated to creating engaging and enriching content and experiences for our audiences. The ability to successfully pivot under such challenging circumstances shows just how talented and creative our team is and its an honor to be recognized for this hard work.

To see the full list of winners click here. To learn more about Well+Good, visit https://www.wellandgood.com.

About Well+Good:
Well+Good is a leading health and wellness brand known for its journalistic approach to content and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Well+Good is committed to creating inclusive content that makes health and wellness accessible to all and aims to amplify different perspectives, experiences, and stories. The female-founded company, bootstrapped since its debut in 2010, has been recognized as a vertical media leader and was named to Fast Company's 2018Most Innovative Companies list. The brand also creates high-quality consumer events, including its Well+Good Talks and Well+Good Retreats series. For more information, visit www.wellandgood.com.

About Leaf Group:
Leaf Group Ltd. (: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Susan Turner
Director of PR, Fitness & Wellness
[email protected]

Sharna Daduk
Vice President, Communications
[email protected]


