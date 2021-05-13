Outlets at Tejon Present Art at OAT





In anticipation of the grand opening of their newest tenant, Bird Dog Arts, the Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce they will be hosting Art at OAT.









This outdoor event kicks off on June 12th at 10:00 a.m. and will celebrate the beauty of California through interactive art walls. A total of 10 art walls featuring three local artists, including muralist Jen Cordova, artist Cassandra Gear and event specialist Shannon Hough, will be constructed throughout the shopping center. Each wall will be uniquely decorated with their own California theme. Guests are encouraged to take photos at each wall and post to any of the Outlets social media platforms with the #ArtAtOAT hashtag.









Festivities on the first day of the event will feature a balloon artist, caricaturist and face painter who will be creating and sharing art of their own, free of charge for anyone who visits the Outlets on June 12. Local food vendors like Luvspun gourmet cotton candy, Tacos by Gonzalez Tacos and Pita Paradise will be selling their fan favorites. Giveaways will be presented by Bird Dog Arts and include a $300 gift certificate for one lucky winner, with other giveaways to the 1st, 50th, 100th and 150th person who enters their sweepstakes.









The art walls will remain in place for two weeks, through June 26, 2021.









We are really looking forward to presenting this fun and creative art event. It is sure to be enjoyed by people of all ages! says Jenifer Natto, General Manager of the Outlets. We are excited to host an event that embraces art in its various forms and enjoy food and fun as we kick off the summer season!









Schedule June 12, 2021





Event begins: 10:00 a.m.





Food trucks: 11:00 a.m.





Face painting, balloon art and caricature: 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.





The art walls will remain in place for two weeks, through June 26, 2021.









About the Outlets at Tejon









The Outlets at Tejon is a 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination easily accessed from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5 and is a part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The center has over 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large plentiful restrooms to give shoppers a pleasant experience.









About Tejon Ranch Co.









Tejon Ranch Company (NYSE: TRC) is a publicly traded diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose primary asset is Californias historic Tejon Ranch. Located between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, the 270,000-acre ranch is the largest single piece of private property in the state of California. More information is available at www.TejonRanch.com.









About The Rockefeller Group









The Rockefeller Group is a leading global real estate owner, developer and investment manager. The Company has engaged in some of Americas most significant and recognizable real estate endeavors, beginning with the development of Rockefeller Center, one of the worlds finest urban mixed-use complexes, combining prime office and retail space in a superior location. The company is wholly-owned by Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd., one of the worlds largest real estate investment and development companies, which has completed eight outlet centers in Japan. Visit www.RockefellerGroup.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005187/en/