Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the third quarter of FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the nine-month period of fiscal year 2021 recorded a loss of ARS 9,231 million compared to a gain of ARS 10,589 million in the same period of 2020. The result from continuing operations recorded a loss of ARS 1,129 million mainly due to negative results from changes in the fair value of the investment properties from our subsidiary IRSA.





During the quarter, we have sold our lands in Bolivia to our subsidiary Brasilagro for an amount of USD 31 million and we subscribed 6.9 million shares within the framework of its capital increase for BRL 440 million , increasing our participation in Brasilagro, net of treasury shares, from 33.8% to 34.1%.





Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

9M FY 2021 ended March 31, 2021

Income Statement 03/31/2021 03/31/2020 Agricultural Business Revenue 17,112 19,556 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 11,441 7,689 Urban Properties Revenues 7,209 13,927 Urban Properties Gross Profit 4,881 10,849 Consolidated Gross Profit 16,000 18,291 Consolidated Profit from Operations 2,530 17,016 (Loss) / Profit for the Period (9,231) (10,589)





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders (3,997) (14,529) Non-Controlling interest (5,234) 3,940





EPS (Basic) (7.56) (29.53) EPS (Diluted) (7.56) (29.53)





Balance Sheet 03/31/2021 06/30/2020 Current Assets 57,963 312,742 Non-Current Assets 242,043 617,189 Total Assets 300,006 929,931 Current Liabilities 76,326 234,007 Non-Current Liabilities 120,351 530,562 Total Liabilities 196,677 764,569 Non-Controlling Interest 67,379 131,302 Shareholders' Equity 103,329 165,362

