Paracle Advisors, LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Added Positions: BND, QAI, VWO, VEA, VOO, RODM, UDOW, DON, BIV, AGG, VTEB, BSV, IWF, VTWO, SPY, IWV,

BND, QAI, VWO, VEA, VOO, RODM, UDOW, DON, BIV, AGG, VTEB, BSV, IWF, VTWO, SPY, IWV, Reduced Positions: RFG, IJH, IWB, IVV, IEMG, IJK, VUG, VTV, SCHM, AOA, VIG, MGC, VONE, IWC, DLN, SCZ, EEM, DSI, VSS, SPSM, IEFA, SHY, EFA, VOE, TFI, GWX, VBR, SCHG,

RFG, IJH, IWB, IVV, IEMG, IJK, VUG, VTV, SCHM, AOA, VIG, MGC, VONE, IWC, DLN, SCZ, EEM, DSI, VSS, SPSM, IEFA, SHY, EFA, VOE, TFI, GWX, VBR, SCHG, Sold Out: EDC, TQQQ, TNA, DFEN, VT, GLD, VEU, VOT, VXF,

Investment company Paracle Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paracle Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paracle Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paracle Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paracle+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 247,897 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 131,307 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 531,583 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68% IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) - 1,113,563 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 617,532 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

Paracle Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.49%. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $130.16, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $140.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paracle Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $89.62 and $129.24, with an estimated average price of $108.89.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.64, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.