Paracle Advisors, LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paracle Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paracle Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paracle Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $475 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paracle Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paracle+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paracle Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 247,897 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 131,307 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 531,583 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  4. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) - 1,113,563 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.06%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 617,532 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
Added: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)

Paracle Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 115.49%. The purchase prices were between $96.01 and $130.16, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $140.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Paracle Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $89.62 and $129.24, with an estimated average price of $108.89.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $22.64, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Paracle Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paracle Advisors, LLC.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider