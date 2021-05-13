Logo
Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made July 7, 2021 to holders of record on June 16, 2021. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the worlds leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research ( LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to, our plans to make dividend payments or declare dividends. Some factors that may affect these forwardlooking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; supply chain disruptions or manufacturing capacity constraints may limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2021. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572 1615
Email: [email protected]
Source: Lam Research Corporation###

