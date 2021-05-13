Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys Kellogg Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys Kellogg Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nassau, C5, based Investment company Holowesko Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Kellogg Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Wells Fargo, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holowesko Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Holowesko Partners Ltd. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holowesko+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Holowesko Partners Ltd.
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 819,400 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 105 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 460,500 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.51%
  4. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 554,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kellogg Co (K) - 376,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 71.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 460,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Holowesko Partners Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holowesko Partners Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider