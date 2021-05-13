Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys Kellogg Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: K, KMB, PFE, NOC, BABA,

K, KMB, PFE, NOC, BABA, Added Positions: RTX, XOM, WBA, OTIS, GDX,

RTX, XOM, WBA, OTIS, GDX, Reduced Positions: JNJ, GOOGL, QCOM, WFC, CI, JPM,

JNJ, GOOGL, QCOM, WFC, CI, JPM, Sold Out: GILD, DD, AIG,

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Holowesko Partners Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Kellogg Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Wells Fargo, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holowesko Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Holowesko Partners Ltd. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holowesko+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 819,400 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 105 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 460,500 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.51% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 554,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Kellogg Co (K) - 376,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 343,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 71.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 460,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.