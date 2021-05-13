Logo
goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (goeasy or the Company), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2021 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Companys Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021. The results of the vote are set out below:

Director NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Donald K. Johnson8,064,07596.89%258,6703.11%
David Ingram8,156,01998.00%166,7262.00%
David Appel8,169,73698.16%153,0091.84%
Sean Morrison8,182,12498.31%140,6211.69%
Karen Basian8,192,54498.44%130,2011.56%
Susan Doniz8,018,08996.34%304,6563.66%
Honourable James Moore7,742,91793.03%579,8286.97%
Tara Deakin8,219,83998.76%102,9061.24%
Jason Mullins8,300,48299.73%22,2630.27%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2021 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Companys history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $6.4 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canadas Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institutes Canadas Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canadas Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol GSY. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moodys. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

Farhan Ali Khan
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(905) 272-2788


