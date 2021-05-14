Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, The Michaels Inc, Red Rock Resorts Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, The Aarons Co Inc, Full House Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: MIK, RRR, THR, AUD, AUD,
- Added Positions: ULH, MCRI,
- Reduced Positions: CZR, CHX, AAN,
- Sold Out: MLM, FLL,
For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lafitte Capital Management LP
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 540,170 shares, 35.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 680,257 shares, 30.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 2,956,695 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio.
- ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 450,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
- Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 350,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.43%
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Audacy (AUD)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 163,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Audacy (AUD)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Audacy. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 163,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)
Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc by 57.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $24.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59.Sold Out: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $3.7 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lafitte Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lafitte Capital Management LP keeps buying