Calliditas Therapeutics to host conference call to provide Business Update for the first quarter of 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18th, 2021, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") will publish its financial report for the first quarter of 2021, and at 2.30 pm CET will host a conference call to present and discuss the results.

The event will be hosted by the company's CEO Rene Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, and will be held in English. The presentation will be webcast live and will also be made available online on the Calliditas website after the call.

Webcast link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q1-2021

Teleconference: SE: +46850558366 UK: + 443333009271 US: + 18335268381

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas successfully reported top line data of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November of 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States on its own and partner elsewhere. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

