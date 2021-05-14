Logo
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.165 Per Share

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the Fund) (NYSE: GER) is announcing its quarterly distribution of $0.165 per common share. The distribution is payable on the date noted below.



We believe this increased level of payout to be representative of both the markets improving fundamentals as well as the Funds cash flow generation. We appreciate our investors continued ownership in the Fund and will continue to evaluate all ways to best maximize shareholder value going forward, remarked Portfolio Manager Kyri Loupis.



The distribution schedule is as follows:



Ex-Date:





May 21, 2021





Record Date:





May 24, 2021





Payable Date:





May 28, 2021





Amount:





$0.165 per share





It is currently anticipated that a portion of this distribution will be treated for tax purposes as a return of capital, however, the final characterization of such distribution will be made in early 2022 when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits for the full year. The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information.



In addition, portfolio holdings as of March 31, 2021, as well as additional information regarding the Fund, can be accessed through the GSAM Closed-End Fund landing page at www.GSAMFUNDS.com%2Fcef.



Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund



Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Managements (GSAMs) Energy & Infrastructure Team, which is among the industrys largest MLP investment groups. The Fund began trading on the NYSE on September 26, 2014. The reorganization of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund with and into the Fund was completed on September 28, 2020. The investment objective, strategies and restrictions of the Fund remain unchanged. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy investments. The Fund currently expects to concentrate its investments in the energy sector, with an emphasis on midstream MLP investments. The Fund invests across the energy value chain, including upstream, midstream and downstream investments.



About Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.



GSAM is the asset management arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) and supervises $2.00 trillion as of March 31, 2021.1 GSAM has been providing discretionary investment advisory services since 1988 and has investment professionals in all major financial centers around the world. The company offers investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes to institutional and individual clients globally. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals.



Disclosures



Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value (NAV), which may increase investors risk of loss. At the time of sale, an investors shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV, and may be worth more or less than the original investment. There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments in securities of MLPs involve risks that differ from investments in common stock, including among others risks related to limited control and limited rights to vote on matters affecting MLPs, potential conflicts of interest risk, cash flow risks, dilution risks and trading risks.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Fund has completed its initial public offering. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should carefully review and consider the Funds investment objective, risks, charges and expenses before investing.



1 Assets Under Supervision (AUS) includes assets under management and other client assets for which Goldman Sachs does not have full discretion.



Compliance Code: 240095-OTU


Date of First Use: May 14, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005316/en/

