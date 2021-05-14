Tommy Johnson Retires from First Community Bank's Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tommy Johnson Retires from First Community Bank's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 14, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Corporation, headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, and the holding company of First Community Bank, would like to congratulate J. Thomas "Tommy" Johnson on his retirement from its board of directors on May 19, 2021 after 17 years of service. With Mr. Johnson's retirement, Chimin J. "Jimmy" Chao will assume the role of chairman of the board and W. James "Jim" Kitchens, Jr. will serve as vice chairman of the board.

Tommy Johnson

Mr. Johnson has served on the board since 2004 through the acquisition of Newberry Federal Savings Bank (Dutchfork BancShares), where he served as chair and chief executive officer. He took on the role of First Community chairman after serving as vice chair for 16 years. Mr. Johnson's banking career spanned more than 53 years.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Tommy for the past 17 years," said President and CEO Mike Crapps. "He has been a valuable member of our board and has set a wonderful example for future board members and chairpersons."

With decades of experience, Mr. Chao and Mr. Kitchens bring a wealth of knowledge of their specific industries and unique perspectives to the board leadership positions.

Mr. Chao, who will assume the role of chairman upon his reelection to the board and the retirement of Mr. Johnson, joined the board during the bank's formation in 1994 and has been president of the engineering firm Chao and Associates, Inc. since 1987. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering. Mr. Chao also is a past chair of the Educational Foundation of Lexington County School District One, a member of the University of South Carolina's Design Review Committee, and in 2017, he was appointed by the Governor of South Carolina to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors.

Mr. Kitchens, who will assume the role of vice chair, has served as a director of First Community Corporation since its formation in 1994. Mr. Kitchens is a certified public accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is president of The Kitchens Firm, LLC, a certified public accounting firm in Columbia, South Carolina. Mr. Kitchens earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from The University of the South and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

"We look forward to the contributions Jimmy and Jim will make in their new roles," said Mr. Crapps. "We are grateful for their leadership and continued commitment to First Community."

First Community Bank, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO). First Community is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending, and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken and Greenville, South Carolina, markets, as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information on First Community Bank, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

Jimmy Chao

Jim Kitchens

First Community Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/First Community Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tommy-johnson-retires-from-first-community-banks-board-of-directors-301291613.html

SOURCE First Community Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)