Waste Connections Announces Results From Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (" Waste Connections " or the " Company ") today announced that all of the nominees listed in the Company's 2021 management information circular and proxy statement (the " proxy statement ") for the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 (the " Meeting ") were elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ronald J. Mittelstaedt 202,429,457 93.83 13,307,414 6.17 Edward E. "Ned" Guillet 195,614,862 90.67 20,122,009 9.33 Michael W. Harlan 184,952,818 85.73 30,784,053 14.27 Larry S. Hughes 215,610,054 99.94 126,817 0.06 Worthing F. Jackman 214,007,821 99.19 1,729,050 0.81 Elise L. Jordan 208,154,010 96.48 7,582,861 3.52 Susan "Sue" Lee 208,150,204 96.48 7,586,667 3.52 William J. Razzouk 193,815,548 89.83 21,921,323 10.17











As each director received at least a majority of the total number of votes cast in respect of his or her election, all directors have been elected in accordance with the majority voting policy included in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Board Charter.

The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement in respect of the Meeting.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Final voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-announces-results-from-shareholders-meeting-301291760.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.