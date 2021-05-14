Logo
Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys Trip.com Group, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Sells Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, MINISO Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Trip.com Group, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Tuya Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd owns 71 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taikang+asset+management+%28hong+kong%29+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 250,200 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 70,300 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
  3. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 799,636 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 513,800 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13%
  5. Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 533,332 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 799,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 240,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $517.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $276.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $239.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 241.53%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 65,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 148.26%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. Also check out:

