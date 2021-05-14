Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Buys Trip.com Group, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Sells Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, MINISO Group Holding

New Purchases: TCOM, DQ, TUYA, TTD, ADSK, SNPS, CDNS,

Investment company Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Trip.com Group, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Tuya Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd owns 71 stocks with a total value of $530 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 250,200 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 70,300 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 799,636 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 513,800 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13% Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 533,332 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 799,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 240,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $517.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $276.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $239.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 241.53%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $184.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 65,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 148.26%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.