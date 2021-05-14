Caz Investments Lp Buys American Tower Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp, Sells Lyft Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: AMT,
- Added Positions: ATAC.U,
- Reduced Positions: LYFT, VNLA, JPST, IVZ, HIGA.U, JPM, GLRE, SCU, PLAY, SPOT, DOCU, DBX, SMAR,
- Sold Out: BX, GOOG, PTON, CHEF,
For the details of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caz+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 259,800 shares, 43.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.72%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 44,336 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.51%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 43,780 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.64%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 8,800 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 11,700 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22%
Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAC.U)
Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)
Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAZ INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:
1. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAZ INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAZ INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment