Caz Investments Lp Buys American Tower Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp, Sells Lyft Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Caz Investments Lp Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Altimar Acquisition Corp, sells Lyft Inc, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco, H.I.G. Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caz Investments Lp. As of 2021Q1, Caz Investments Lp owns 30 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 259,800 shares, 43.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.72% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 44,336 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.51% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 43,780 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.64% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 8,800 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 11,700 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22%

Caz Investments Lp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caz Investments Lp added to a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Caz Investments Lp sold out a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71.