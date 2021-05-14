Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, SCHV, DIA, SCHG, CVX,

SCHD, SCHV, DIA, SCHG, CVX, Added Positions: VNQ, SCHC, SCHF, SCHZ, TFI, AAPL, KO, XOM,

VNQ, SCHC, SCHF, SCHZ, TFI, AAPL, KO, XOM, Reduced Positions: IJS, SCHB, SCHP, VOO,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Portfolio Solutions, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portfolio Solutions, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portfolio+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,866,886 shares, 46.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 1,386,130 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 914,202 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,075,993 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 471,729 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $344.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.