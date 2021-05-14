Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Porch Group Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, LKQ Corp, KBR Inc

New Purchases: IFF, BABA, PRCH, DELL, NWSA, CVNA, CMLF, OHPAU,

IFF, BABA, PRCH, DELL, NWSA, CVNA, CMLF, OHPAU, Added Positions: FB, PTVE, FLEX,

FB, PTVE, FLEX, Reduced Positions: KBR, SYF, USFD,

KBR, SYF, USFD, Sold Out: DD, LKQ, CCEP, LOPE, PRG, CMLFU, PRMW,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sachem Head Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Porch Group Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, News Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, LKQ Corp, KBR Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sachem Head Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sachem Head Capital Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sachem+head+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,509,439 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Olin Corp (OLN) - 14,950,000 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 4,825,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 9,150,000 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.69%. The holding were 6,509,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $17.54.