Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Porch Group Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, LKQ Corp, KBR Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sachem Head Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Porch Group Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, News Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, LKQ Corp, KBR Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Grand Canyon Education Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sachem Head Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sachem Head Capital Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sachem+head+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sachem Head Capital Management LP
  1. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,509,439 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Olin Corp (OLN) - 14,950,000 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 4,825,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  5. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 9,150,000 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.69%. The holding were 6,509,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 605,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $237.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $17.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sachem Head Capital Management LP. Also check out:

