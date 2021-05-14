Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

For the details of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+invest+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 325,591 shares, 21.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,326,793 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.07%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 264,290 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.64%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,104,339 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.31%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 520,778 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.51%
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 520,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 1,104,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 712,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 587,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 140,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 109,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.
