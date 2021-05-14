VR Adviser, LLC Buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, Sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: KNTE, PHVS, EPIX, ACET, APTO, EYPT,

Investment company VR Adviser, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, ESSA Pharma Inc, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altimmune Inc, Galera Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q1, VR Adviser, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 4,016,873 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 3,720,582 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.32% Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 1,536,193 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Altimmune Inc (ALT) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22% Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 1,473,014 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 1,473,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 902,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 625,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,605,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 3,720,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 74.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 16,302,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,240,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 853,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.