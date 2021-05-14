VR Adviser, LLC Buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, Sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: KNTE, PHVS, EPIX, ACET, APTO, EYPT,
- Added Positions: ACRS, VTGN, CLDX, RLMD, MRNS, TSHA,
- Reduced Positions: KROS, SNDX, ALT,
- Sold Out: SURF, GRTX, FPRX,
For the details of VR Adviser, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+adviser%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VR Adviser, LLC
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 4,016,873 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio.
- Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 3,720,582 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.32%
- Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 1,536,193 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio.
- Altimmune Inc (ALT) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22%
- Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 1,473,014 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 1,473,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 902,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 625,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,605,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 3,720,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)
VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 74.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 16,302,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)
VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,240,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)
VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 853,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)
VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)
VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99.Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.
