VR Adviser, LLC Buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, Sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VR Adviser, LLC Buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, Sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company VR Adviser, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Pharvaris NV, ESSA Pharma Inc, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, sells Keros Therapeutics Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Altimmune Inc, Galera Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q1, VR Adviser, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Adviser, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+adviser%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Adviser, LLC
  1. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 4,016,873 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 3,720,582 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.32%
  3. Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 1,536,193 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Altimmune Inc (ALT) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.22%
  5. Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 1,473,014 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 1,473,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $40.11, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 902,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 625,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,605,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 3,720,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 74.17%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 16,302,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,240,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 853,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of VR Adviser, LLC. Also check out:

1. VR Adviser, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VR Adviser, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VR Adviser, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VR Adviser, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider