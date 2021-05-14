Marlowe Partners LP Buys Callaway Golf Co, Sells Kansas City Southern, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

Added Positions: ELY, WMG,

ELY, WMG, Reduced Positions: JLL, ADSK, LRCX, TTWO,

JLL, ADSK, LRCX, TTWO, Sold Out: KSU, MSGS, BATRK, PK, QTS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Marlowe Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Callaway Golf Co, sells Kansas City Southern, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Liberty Braves Group, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marlowe Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Marlowe Partners LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marlowe Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marlowe+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 64,896 shares, 22.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,071,839 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.11% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 95,526 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 660,015 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 2,866,415 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio.

Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 1,071,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86.

Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.