Marlowe Partners LP Buys Callaway Golf Co, Sells Kansas City Southern, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

- Added Positions: ELY, WMG,
- Reduced Positions: JLL, ADSK, LRCX, TTWO,
- Sold Out: KSU, MSGS, BATRK, PK, QTS,
For the details of Marlowe Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marlowe+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marlowe Partners LP
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 64,896 shares, 22.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 1,071,839 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.11%
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 95,526 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18%
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 660,015 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 2,866,415 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio.
Marlowe Partners LP added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 1,071,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25.Sold Out: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $28.23.Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Marlowe Partners LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marlowe Partners LP. Also check out:
1. Marlowe Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marlowe Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marlowe Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marlowe Partners LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment