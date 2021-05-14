Winmark Corporation Announces Run-off of Leasing Portfolio

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that it will no longer solicit new leasing customers and will pursue an orderly run-off for its middle-market leasing portfolio. Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, Going forward, we intend to focus all of our resources on enhancing our leadership position in the large and growing resale market. We have determined that running off the existing portfolio will maximize value for our shareholders.

Winmark, the Resale CompanyTM, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Platos Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. At March 27, 2021, there were 1,264 franchises in operation and over 2,000 available territories. An additional 32 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

