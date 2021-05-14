Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend





The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation ( NYSE:WLK, Financial) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the first quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on June 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 25, 2021.









This is the 67th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.









About Westlake









Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.





