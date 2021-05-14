City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Buys iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: EZA, INDA, IEMG, IGD, VWO, EIM, NVG, EFF, ASG, NAC, MYD, EVN, MUI, VMO, VGM, VKQ, NKX, JGH, XLK, EWJ,

London, X0, based Investment company City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund, Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 9,814,727 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF) - 15,109,612 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 1,243,646 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.24% CHINA FUND INC (CHN) - 3,490,765 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) - 3,870,909 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 1,068,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,080,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 245,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 608,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 199.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,182,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,243,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,998,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1326.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,241,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,986,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,030,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The sale prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.