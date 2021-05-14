Logo
SQN Investors LP Buys HubSpot Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells NICE, Pegasystems Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SQN Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys HubSpot Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Shopify Inc, sells NICE, Pegasystems Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SQN Investors LP. As of 2021Q1, SQN Investors LP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SQN Investors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sqn+investors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SQN Investors LP
  1. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 449,802 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  2. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,013,853 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  3. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 549,837 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 904,002 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  5. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 263,123 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $498.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 201,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 455,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 617,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 134,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 120.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 688,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 95,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 378,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,715,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 584,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

SQN Investors LP added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 663,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of SQN Investors LP. Also check out:

1. SQN Investors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SQN Investors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SQN Investors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SQN Investors LP keeps buying
