SQN Investors LP Buys HubSpot Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Sells NICE, Pegasystems Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

- New Purchases: HUBS, BILL, NET, TEAM, AFRM, SNOW,
- Added Positions: PTON, SHOP, WIX, RCM, PINS, CSOD, OSPN, SQ, FIVN, OKTA, TWLO,
- Reduced Positions: RNG, CDAY, AVLR,
- Sold Out: NICE, PEGA, PLNT, TENB,
These are the top 5 holdings of SQN Investors LP
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 449,802 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,013,853 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 549,837 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 904,002 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 263,123 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $498.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 201,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 455,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 617,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $214.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 134,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
SQN Investors LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 120.57%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 688,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 95,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 378,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,715,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 584,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)
SQN Investors LP added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $24.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 663,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02.Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
SQN Investors LP sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.
