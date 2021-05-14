Logo
VR Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1 Million

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF) (the Company or VR) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (Financing) consisting of 1,428,571 units (Units) at a price of $0.35 per Unit and 1,190,476 Flow-Through Shares (FT Shares) at a price of $0.42 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $1 million.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.55 per common share for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the Financing.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid cash fees of $30,000 and issued 71,429 compensation warrants exercisable at $0.55 per share for a period of 18 months from closing.

The securities that were issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law.

VR will use the net proceeds of the Financing for its mineral exploration business, including active exploration on various mineral properties held in Ontario, Canada, and Nevada, USA.

The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Michael H. Gunning
_____________________________
Dr. Michael H. Gunning, PhD, PGeo
President & CEO

For general information please use the following:
Website:www.vrr.ca
Email:[email protected]
Contact:Michael Gunning, CEO, @ [email protected]; Work: 604-262-1104

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in copper and precious metals (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private company. The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A is the foundation of VR. The Company focuses on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada, and is well financed for its exploration strategies and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer

to future events. Forward looking statements in this release, for example include but are not limited to the Company plans to carry out exploration on its various mineral properties held in Ontario, Canada, and Nevada, USA.

Although the Company believes that the use of such statements is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

All of the Companys public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



