Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Agreement with 121 Group Ltd.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (

TSXV:CCE, Financial)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF, Financial) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that it has signed a one year contract with 121 Group Ltd., publishers of The Assay Group Mining Magazine. 121 Group Ltd. is based in Hong Kong, and the USD $15,000 annual fee is for a package that includes feature profiles in 4 editions of The Assay, weekly newsletter profile features, up to 4 Assay TV interviews, and select Commerce news releases to be covered by content writers, social media channels and The Assay Weekly.

The Assay is a 121 Group initiative that provides a print and online platform for leading fund managers and analysts to share their investment outlooks and market insights. Each edition of The Assay showcases a range of exploration, development, and production assets, providing both private and publicly listed companies' year-round global exposure to the institutional mining investor community.

The agreement with 121 Group Ltd. is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.

"Chris Grove"
Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding coverage and investor relations to be done by The Assay. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including that: the Exchange may not approve the contract; The Assay may not complete what has been contracted; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647578/Commerce-Resources-Corp-Announces-Agreement-with-121-Group-Ltd

