Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Ciena Corp, C3.ai Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Paramount Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Spring Creek Capital Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Ciena Corp, C3.ai Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Kansas City Southern, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Paramount Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Nokia Oyj, Cincinnati Bell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spring Creek Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Spring Creek Capital Llc owns 186 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 7,634,591 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.10% C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 2,287,319 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.76% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 573,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.94% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 562,923 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.84%

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,380,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 261,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,102,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 595,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,486,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 7,634,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 562,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 2,287,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 130,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $15.3.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.