Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Ciena Corp, C3.ai Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Paramount Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wichita, KS, based Investment company Spring Creek Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ciena Corp, C3.ai Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Kansas City Southern, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Paramount Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Nokia Oyj, Cincinnati Bell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spring Creek Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Spring Creek Capital Llc owns 186 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spring+creek+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC
  1. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 7,634,591 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.10%
  2. C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 2,287,319 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.76%
  4. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 573,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.94%
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 562,923 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.84%
New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,380,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 261,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,102,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 595,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,486,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 7,634,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 562,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 2,287,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 130,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $15.3.

Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC.

1. SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider