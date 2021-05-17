Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys Ciena Corp, C3.ai Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Paramount Group Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

- New Purchases: AI, GWPH, KSU, EOSE, FLIR, NBLX, CTB, GNMK, CPUH.U, WDR, AEGN, VYGG, PBCT, CLGX, FPRX, SLAMU, FWAA, HIG, MSDAU, ATMR.U, LGACU, CHAA.U, IIAC, HTPA, RTPZ, FVIV.U, RTPYU, GTPBU, SRNGU, STAY, AJAX, MIT.U, APGB.U, CVII.U, CCVI.U, PFDRU, GSEVU, FACT.U, LIII.U, SNII.U, AMPI.U, RXRAU, GTPAU, GMII, MOTV, AAC.U, SPGS.U, TWNI.U, GIIXU, FVT, ATAQU, FRSGU, CLAA.U, DGNU, ACII.U, ASZ.U, MBAC.U, VAQC, FPAC, FPAC, NVSAU, TWNT.U, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, BOAS.U, COLIU, HIIIU, FSNB.U, DHBCU, KAHC.U, KVSA, HERAU, AGCB, EJFAU, SBEAU, HIGA, BOAC, NXU.U, RMGCU, TSIBU, FTAAU, ANAC.U, HUGS.U, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, HYACU, HYACU, KVSC, FTEV.U, TMAC.U, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, AUS.U, ESM.U, DTOCU, FACA.U, MAAC, TINV, HMCO, KURIU, IACB.U, SLAC.U, FSRXU, KAIR, OHPAU, LOKM.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ACQRU, TZPS, OEPW, LMACA, ACTDU, KVSB, BIGC, JWSM.U, HHLA.U, STPC, LHAA, OEPWU, VELOU, IPVIU, CLIM, BTNB, PICC.U, IPVF.U,
- Added Positions: CIEN, ALXN, TCF, MXIM, WLTW, AJRD, WORK, XLNX,
- Reduced Positions: VAR, DGNS, PACE, MOTV.U, FAII, RTP, CIT, CKH, BTWN, HZAC, TWCT, FTAI, LEAP, CND.U, GRSV, APSG,
- Sold Out: EV, PGRE, NOK, CBB, BEAT, EIDX, CXO, IPHI, RTPZ.U, HAACU, CONXU, HOL, WIFI, SPNV, HTPA.U, IIAC.U, DGNR, MTACU, GHVIU, FTOC, SCOAU, PHICU, CBAH.U, ALSK, ATAC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, CATM, PDAC, CCIV, BOAC.U, TSIAU, SPRQ.U, OCA.U, HMCOU, TINV.U, NSH, NSH, CFIVU, CCV.U,
For the details of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spring+creek+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 7,634,591 shares, 21.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.10%
- C3.ai Inc (AI) - 2,380,952 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 2,287,319 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.76%
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 573,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.94%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 562,923 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.84%
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 2,380,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 261,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,102,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 595,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,486,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.26%. The holding were 7,634,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 562,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 77.76%. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 2,287,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 130,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $9.38.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $15.3.Sold Out: Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.
