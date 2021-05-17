PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Lument Finance Trust Inc, Community West Bancshares, Southern First Bancshares Inc, Sells Northwest Bancshares Inc

- New Purchases: LFT, SFST,
- Added Positions: EFSC, CWBC, OPOF, UMPQ, EVBN, HWBK,
- Reduced Positions: NWBI, CFG, FITB,
For the details of PL Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pl+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PL Capital Advisors, LLC
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%
- First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio.
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,986,765 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,334,712 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lument Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 831,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Community West Bancshares (CWBC)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Community West Bancshares by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 434,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 55.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of PL Capital Advisors, LLC.
