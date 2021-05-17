PL Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Lument Finance Trust Inc, Community West Bancshares, Southern First Bancshares Inc, Sells Northwest Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: LFT, SFST,

LFT, SFST, Added Positions: EFSC, CWBC, OPOF, UMPQ, EVBN, HWBK,

EFSC, CWBC, OPOF, UMPQ, EVBN, HWBK, Reduced Positions: NWBI, CFG, FITB,

Naperville, IL, based Investment company PL Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lument Finance Trust Inc, Community West Bancshares, Southern First Bancshares Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, sells Northwest Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PL Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PL Capital Advisors, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 3,401,719 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 721,046 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04% First Merchants Corp (FRME) - 751,333 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,986,765 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) - 1,334,712 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lument Finance Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 831,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Community West Bancshares by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 434,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PL Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp by 55.43%. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 70,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.