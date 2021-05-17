Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Match Group Inc, South Mountain Merger Corp

For the details of Portsea Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portsea+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Portsea Asset Management LLP
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,089,433 shares, 29.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58%
- Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,582,170 shares, 23.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,629,631 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.81%
- FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC) - 3,323,388 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU) - 387,854 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.87%. The holding were 3,323,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 387,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAAU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 1,089,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 1,629,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 1,582,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMC)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.
