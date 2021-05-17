Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Match Group Inc, South Mountain Merger Corp

New Purchases: FTOC, TWCTU, FTOCU, FTAAU,

FTOC, TWCTU, FTOCU, FTAAU, Added Positions: FWONK, EB, RPAY,

FWONK, EB, RPAY, Sold Out: MTCH, SMMC,

Investment company Portsea Asset Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Eventbrite Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, sells Match Group Inc, South Mountain Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portsea Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Portsea Asset Management LLP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,089,433 shares, 29.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.58% Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,582,170 shares, 23.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20% Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,629,631 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.81% FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC) - 3,323,388 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. New Position TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU) - 387,854 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.87%. The holding were 3,323,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 387,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.690500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 1,089,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 1,629,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 1,582,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $17.46, with an estimated average price of $16.84.