Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Kura Oncology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Sells Travere Therapeutics Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Kura Oncology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, sells Travere Therapeutics Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 1,175,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96% Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 1,950,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 200,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 135,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 809.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 352.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 904,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,143,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.08.