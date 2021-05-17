Logo
Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Kura Oncology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Sells Travere Therapeutics Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Ghost Tree Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kura Oncology Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, sells Travere Therapeutics Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Surface Oncology Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ghost+tree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 1,175,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
  3. Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 1,950,000 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 200,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 135,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 809.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc by 352.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 904,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,143,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61.

Sold Out: Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Surface Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $7.25 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Sold Out: Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND)

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ghost Tree Capital, LLC keeps buying
