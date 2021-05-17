3 Reasons Why Warren Buffett Is Still Bullish On Apple

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Reasons Why Warren Buffett Is Still Bullish On Apple

Buffett made several comments about Apple at Berkshire's shareholder meeting

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Berkshire Hathaway's (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) purchase of Apple (AAPL, Financial) has been a major success. Apple's stock price has risen from $22 at the time of Berkshire's first purchase in May 2016 to around $125 today. That's an annualized gain of 42% compared to the S&P 500's 15% annual return in the same time period.



Berkshire's chairman

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) discussed the appeal of Apple at the 2021 shareholders meeting. According to him, its wide economic moat, strong management team and low capital requirements continue to mark it out as an attractive business.



A wide economic moat



Buffett's optimism about Apple's prospects is partly due to its wide economic moat. It has an extremely loyal customer base that may be less price conscious than those of its rivals. This may allow the company to enjoy higher sales and margins over the long run, while further expanding into complementary product areas such as services and TV.



Buffett stated the following during Berkshire's 2021 annual meeting when discussing Apple's products and customers:



"(It's) a product that people absolutely love. And there's an installed base of people and they get satisfaction rates of 99%... If they want an Apple phone, you can't sell them the other way. The brand and the product, it's an incredible product. It's a huge bargain to people. I mean, the part it plays in their lives is huge."



Low capital requirements



Apple has relatively modest fixed asset requirements. This makes it an attractive business because it requires less capital to be reinvested each year compared to other companies. Asset-light businesses also produce higher returns on capital that could lead to richer stock market valuations in the long run.



Buffett stated the following in the 2021 shareholders meeting when discussing Apple's limited amount of fixed assets:



"Apple has $37 billion in property, plant, equipment. Berkshire has $170 billion or something like that, and they're going to make a lot more money than we do. They're in better business. It's a much better business than we have."



Competent management



Buffett also highlighted the quality of Apple's management at Berkshire's annual meeting. He stated:



"Apple, it's got a fantastic manager. Tim Cook was under appreciated for a while. He's one of the best managers in the world, and I've seen a lot of managers."



This point is sometimes overlooked by investors. In my view, Steve Jobs did a superb job in developing the company's product range. However, Tim Cook has enjoyed significant success in broadening the company's range of products and services. Buffett, it seems, is optimistic about Cook's potential to further enhance the firm's financial performance.



Valuation considerations



In my opinion, Buffett's comments about Apple are consistent with his long-term investment approach. He has a long track record of seeking companies that have low capital requirements, strong management teams and wide economic moats.



Interestingly, he went on to comment on the company's current valuation at Berkshire's annual meeting. When asked whether he thought tech stocks such as Apple are trading at "crazy valuations", Buffett stated: "we don't think they're crazy."



This highlights that Buffett remains optimistic about the potential for Apple to deliver high returns in the long run from its current price level. It also shows that he remains content to pay what he deems to be a fair price for companies based on their quality.



As such, even though the investing environment has changed dramatically in the five years since first purchasing Apple shares, the Oracle of Omaha appears to be using the exact same investment methodology to apportion Berkshire's capital.



Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment