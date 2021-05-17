Velocity Financial Announces Closing of $265 Million Securitization; Sixteenth Securitization Since 2011

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Velocity Financial Announces Closing of $265 Million Securitization; Sixteenth Securitization Since 2011

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL), ("Velocity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of small balance investor loans, today announced that it has closed its first securitization transaction of 2021, in aggregate $265 million of Mortgage-Backed Certificates, series 2021-1 (the "Certificates") backed by a portfolio of loans recently originated through Velocity's operating platform. The sold Certificates will be issued in seven classes and were priced with a weighted average fixed rate of 1.735%.



The Certificates were rated by KBRA (Kroll Bond Rating Agency) and DBRS Morningstar; the ratings are as follows:

Ratings
ClassBalanceKBRA Rating (sf)DBRS Morningstar (sf)
A



$190,460,000



AAAAAA
M1



$24,072,000



AAAA
M2



$9,655,000



AA
M3



$5,026,000



BBBBBB
M4



$7,010,000



BBBB
M5



$4,101,000



BB
M6



$10,977,000



Not RatedNot Rated
M7



$13,226,698



Not RatedNot Rated
Initial Balance



$264,527,698









"I am pleased with the strong market reception of our first securitization in 2021, which reflects Velocity's extensive track record of performance," said Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, Jeff Taylor. "The outstanding history of Velocity's existing securitizations has resulted in our ability to reduce funding costs and access the capital needed to grow the business successfully. Broad investor demand tightened spreads for the entire capital stack and lowered our weighted average coupon by over 1% as compared to our pre-COVID 2020-1 transaction. As with our other securitizations, we will continue our practice of retaining at least 5% of our deals, which creates a strong alignment of interests with investors."



The Certificates are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Certificates may only be offered and sold in the United States in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Certificates in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction.



About Velocity Financial, Inc.



Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 16 years. For additional information, please visit the Companys investor relations website at www.velfinance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005296/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment