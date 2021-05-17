Logo
Stitch Fix Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (

SFIX, Financial), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended May 1, 2021 after market close on Monday, June 7, 2021 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fixs financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding, President and incoming CEO, and Dan Jedda, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 6182698.

A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, June 14, 2021 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 6182698. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, weve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

[email protected]
