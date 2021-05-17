Logo
Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences Announce Preclinical Studies Showing Low Doses of FDA Cleared Immune Stimulant Interleukin-2 Reduces Inflammation Associated Depression in Animal Model

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Suicide Prevention Company Rapidly Expanding Pipeline on Immunotherapy of Psychiatric Conditions

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 17, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today preclinical data utilizing low doses of the FDA cleared therapeutic interleukin-2 in treatment of inflammation induced depression in an animal model.

The experiments, which are covered in a patent application, demonstrate that low doses of interleukin-2 reduce depressive behavior, which is dependent on a newly identified cellular mechanism.

Given that interleukin-2 at higher doses is approved by the FDA for treatment of melanoma and renal cell cancer, the Company believes that clinical development of this novel approach to depression may possess less regulatory hurdles than other product candidates.

"At Campbell Neurosciences our focus is to create a world in which suicide is a thing of the past," said Kalina O'Connor, President and CEO of Campbell Neurosciences. "The data disclosed today, and the associated patent application are a significant step for our Company in not only detecting suicidal propensities but also having pipeline products for treatment."

Campbell Neurosciences recently announced validation in a clinical trial of its "Campbell Score" a blood-based test capable of assessing suicidal ideations in a quantitative manner.

"These recent data are an example of the synergistic partnership between Therapeutic Solutions International and Campbell Neurosciences," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Interleukin-2 is a cancer immunotherapeutic drug that through collaboration we found a novel use in neurology. By continuing to work outside of the box, we strive to rapidly develop novel approaches to the second largest cause of death in young people: suicide."

"Watching the rapid progress of Kalina O'Connor and her team at Campbell Neurosciences is truly inspiring," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Instead of repositioning potentially dangerous approaches such as ketamine or psychedelic drugs for treatment of depression, the data disclosed today reveals a truly novel research direction to addressing one of the biggest scourges of COVID-19 society: depression. We are excited to watch the clinical translation of this new brain medicine which we call immunotherapy of psychiatry."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-and-campbell-neurosciences-announce-preclinical-studies-showing-low-doses-of-fda-cleared-immune-stimulant-interleukin-2-reduces-inflammation-associated-depression-in-animal-model-301292421.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

