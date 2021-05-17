Newpark Wins TOTAL SATISFACTION Award in EnergyPoint's 2021 Oilfield Services Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Second Successive Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Newpark Wins TOTAL SATISFACTION Award in EnergyPoint's 2021 Oilfield Services Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Second Successive Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 17, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. ("Newpark" or the "Company") has been recognized with the TOTAL SATISFACTION award in the EnergyPoint Research 2021 Oilfield Services Customer Satisfaction Survey for the second successive year. In addition to this overall win, Newpark also received the top rating with customers in a total of 13 categories.

"Our continuing success in these awards is truly outstanding," said David Paterson, President of Newpark Fluids Systems. "Customers clearly appreciate the fluids-focused expertise, dedication and professionalism that our teams demonstrate every day around the world. It is this class-leading performance and award-winning customer experience that we call the Newpark Service Advantage."

This year's survey evaluated 33 of the major service companies in the industry across a range of categories, and the results reflect opinions from more than 3,500 customer evaluations.

The TOTAL SATISFACTION award is described by EnergyPoint as "the ultimate customer testimonial and a prestigious recognition of a first-place result in the energy industry's most recognized customer satisfaction survey."

This success follows the recent announcement of the EnergyPoint Research Oilfield Products customer survey, where Newpark received top rating by customers in 8 categories.

https://www.energypointresearch.com/press-releases/epr-2021-oilfield-services-survey-press-release.html

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Steve Williams
Marketing Director
Newpark Fluids Systems
[email protected]
(281) 754-8612

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-wins-total-satisfaction-award-in-energypoints-2021-oilfield-services-customer-satisfaction-survey-for-the-second-successive-year-301292348.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment