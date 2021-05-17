Logo
Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Tri-Continental Corp, Sells Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, BlackRock Resourcesmmo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Tri-Continental Corp, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund, sells Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owns 78 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantedge+capital+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd
  1. Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 915,547 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
  2. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN) - 1,265,967 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.31%
  3. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) - 200,961 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.63%
  4. Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 377,692 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
  5. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 237,242 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.82%
New Purchase: John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd initiated holding in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 237,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $17.92, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 67.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 57.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd added to a holding in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.34, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 113,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

Sold Out: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $20.63.

Sold Out: RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in RMR Mortgage Trust. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.7.

Sold Out: Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd sold out a holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $14.23, with an estimated average price of $13.8.



