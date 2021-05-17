Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. Buys Altimeter Growth Corp, Altimeter Growth Corp 2, Bridgetown 2 Holdings

For the details of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearlake+capital+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.
- Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 4,708,463 shares, 50.90% of the total portfolio.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 4,390,322 shares, 29.10% of the total portfolio.
- BlackLine Inc (BL) - 417,775 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
- Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU) - 2,500,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Smart Sand Inc (SND) - 10,920,445 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio.
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.. Also check out:
