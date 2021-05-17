Beyond Commerce Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Beyond Commerce Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cash Balance of $1.4 Million

Continues to Evaluate a Robust Pipeline of Acquisitions that are Expected to Drive Sizable Revenue Growth in 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the company's financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2021:

  • Gross margin of 66%
  • Operating expenses decreased by 9%
  • Operating loss decreased by 3% to $0.5 million
  • Cash balance of $1.4 million
  • Total assets of $6.7 million
  • Restructured convertible debt into convertible preferred
  • Secured $1.0 million investment

Management Commentary

"While we have been awarded a lot of new business and renewed most existing clients for 2021, traction has remained limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the slowness at which our clients are returning to normal business, commented, Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer. As we seek to create and grow shareholder value with our existing business, we are actively engaged in discussions with acquisition targets that range from $5 million to more than $50 million in annual revenues, are cash flow positive, growing revenues 20%+ annually and require minimal operational capital."

Pursglove, concluded, "More recently, Beyond Commerce has executed several corporate initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value. Most importantly, we have strengthened our balance sheet by eliminating a large part of our debt and increasing our cash position. We look forward to reporting on the progress of these potential highlights over the remainder of 2021."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021:

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 11%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in revenues is attributable to the adverse effects of COVID-19 as we work on building back to pre-covid revenues.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.7 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 11%, compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 66.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 66.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Selling, General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 33%, compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Payroll expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.7 million, an increase of $0.1 million or 8%, compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Professional expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.1 million or 21%, compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.1 million, a slight decrease of $0.0 million or 7%, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.5 million, a decrease of $0.0 million or 3%, compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $6.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Of note, the Company reported non-operating expense of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $5.5 million compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 mainly attributable to the changes in the derivative related expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt associated with our convertible notes.

The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to ($0.00) per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

About Beyond Commerce, Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com and https://www.ccsdelivered.com.

Twitter: @incbyoc
Facebook: fb.me/incbyoc

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

[email protected]
p702-675-8022

SOURCE: Beyond Commerce, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647664/Beyond-Commerce-Reports-First-Quarter-2021-Results

img.ashx?id=647664
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment