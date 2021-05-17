Logo
AmeraMex International Receives a $574,000 Equipment Order

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Y-T-D sales total $13.1 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received an equipment order totaling $574,000. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales orders totaling approximately $13.1 million.

The order is for a 95,000-pound capacity Taylor Forklift,

image-20210517001713-1.png

Taylor 95,000-pound capacity Forklift

a refurbished rough-terrain, 4WD Forklift with an 8,000-pound capacity,

image-20210517001721-2.png

8,000-pound capacity Forklift

and a refurbished Taylor Loaded Container Handler.

image-20210517001730-3.png

Loaded Container Handler

The equipment is shipping to a customer in Utah and is expected to ship before the end of the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900 or [email protected]

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647672/AmeraMex-International-Receives-a-574000-Equipment-Order

