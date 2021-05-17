Rit Capital Partners Plc Buys Coupang Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: CPNG, CME, KO, BABA, RTP, TBA, DGNR, TME, NSTB, VGAC, OCDX,

Investment company Rit Capital Partners Plc Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, CME Group Inc, Visa Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Frontdoor Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rit Capital Partners Plc. As of 2021Q1, Rit Capital Partners Plc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 16,281,834 shares, 66.57% of the total portfolio. New Position IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 288,650 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,400 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 222,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 199,400 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.03%

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.57%. The holding were 16,281,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 552,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rit Capital Partners Plc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.