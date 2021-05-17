Logo
DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Morphic Holding Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Sells Cassava Sciences Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Neuronetics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company DAFNA Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Morphic Holding Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Karuna Therapeutics Inc, sells Cassava Sciences Inc, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Neuronetics Inc, Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAFNA Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, DAFNA Capital Management LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAFNA Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dafna+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAFNA Capital Management LLC
  1. Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 22.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 314,360 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  3. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 207,911 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 587,756 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 181,306 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $2.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,204,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adicet Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 385,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Redhill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Redhill Biopharma Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 455,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 157,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: InflaRx NV (IFRX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in InflaRx NV. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 677,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 195.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 181,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 572.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 151,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 187.98%. The purchase prices were between $95.46 and $133.08, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $110.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 87.03%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,249,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Athira Pharma Inc by 453.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.9 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc by 37.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 343,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44.

Sold Out: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36.

Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: FS Development Corp (FSDC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FS Development Corp. The sale prices were between $11.32 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.47.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Pandion Therapeutics Inc (PAND)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $35.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAFNA Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAFNA Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAFNA Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider