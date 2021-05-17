Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the Company) ( PFHO) today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) its quarterly report on Form 10-Q announcing financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Quarterly Results The Company reported total revenue of $1,324,362 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with total revenue of $1,552,909 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $507,285 or $0.04 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis for the first quarter 2020, compared to net income of $123,128 or $0.01 per share on a basic and fully diluted basis for the first quarter 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities was $414,528 during the three months ended March
31, 2021, compared to $404,754 for the same period in 2020. Net cash used in investing activities during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $3,234 compared to $19,637 during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Companys cash balance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, was $9,909,751 and $9,498,457, respectively. To better understand the Companys financial results, readers should review the Companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q. About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. The Company specializes in workers compensation cost containment. The Companys business objective is to deliver value to its customers that reduces their workers compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Workers compensation costs continue to increase due to rising medical costs, inflation, fraud and other factors. Medical and indemnity costs associated with workers compensation in the state of California are billions of dollars annually. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to, Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. We also provide lien representation and expert witness testimony, ancillary to our other services. We offer our services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services. Safe Harbor Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors, such as the potential loss of one or more key customers or the possible impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, is contained in the Companys filings with the Commission, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. To view the Companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Commission today and the Companys annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission go to: http://www.sec.gov. You may also view our annual report on Form 10-K on our website at http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.com. ti?nf=ODIzODExNCM0MTg4Njg0IzIwMjg3MzY=
4cbb7baf-1d84-4289-ad0e-1b74c95e793a
Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.1201 Dove Street, Suite 300Newport Beach, California 92660 (949) 221-1700 x 203Website: http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.comContact:   Kat Kubota  CFOEmail:    [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment