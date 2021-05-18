Senior Business Transformation Expert Raj Nagarajan Joins FTI Consulting in Dallas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Senior Business Transformation Expert Raj Nagarajan Joins FTI Consulting in Dallas

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Raj Nagarajan as a Senior Managing Director in the firms Business Transformation practice.

Based in Dallas, Mr. Nagarajan brings over 20 years of experience in architecting and delivering successful transformations and performance improvement for clients. He has worked with clients extensively in the process industries (oil & gas, chemicals/derivatives), industrial products and consumer goods, and his expertise extends to M&A transactions where he has delivered pre-deal operations due diligence and post-deal synergy realizations.

Mr. Nagarajan has deep experience in structural operating model transformations in manufacturing, procurement, supply chain and SG&A functions, while employing improvement levers such as strategic sourcing, shared services, outsourcing, organizational optimization and governance design.

It is my pleasure to welcome Raj to the firm, as he will further enhance our ability to help clients navigate their most complex business transformation and performance challenges, said Carlyn Taylor, Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. He brings a unique skillset that will enable us to better serve C-suites, boards and investors in transformational and transactional projects.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Nagarajan spent 11 years at Deloitte, where he served Fortune 500 companies in the Americas, Europe and Africa by running enterprise programs with employee counts ranging from 5,000 to 30,000. Most recently, he served as Chief Transformation Advisor to a major food and beverage manufacturer and a large recreational retailer.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Nagarajan said, I am excited to be part of FTI Consulting and continue my endeavors in helping boards, management and investors improve financial performance of their companies. The firm fosters a client-focused, results-driven culture, based on strong internal collaboration and expertise.

Mr. Nagarajans arrival further solidifies FTI Consultings continued investment in the Business Transformation practice, exemplified most recently by the appointments of Omar Aguilar, Michele Booth and Sumeet Gupta as Senior Managing Directors.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzODE5OSM0MTg4MTEwIzIwMjQwOTE=
9e735241-2a39-48c3-85a9-c912aa646861
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment