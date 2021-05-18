Canon U.S.A., Inc., Updates Lineup with Next-Generation Replacement for Popular, Every Day, Multifunction Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Designed to help streamline efficiency and deliver value for customers navigating through hybrid working environments, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today introduces a new multi-function, wireless, black-and-white laser printer, the imageCLASS MF242dw. Exclusively sold through Walmart, the new imageCLASS MF242dw upgrades upon the popular imageCLASS MF232w, released in 2016, with increased print and copy speed and added support for two-sided printing. Designed with user experience in mind, this new printer is an ideal option for both small office and home office users in today's "work from anywhere" climate.

With businesses nationwide operating out of, or transitioning into, various hybrid work environments, with many employees dispersed between physical and home offices, the imageCLASS MF242dw has been pre-designed with features to support multiple ways of working. To help home and office users print to compatible mobile devices, the printer offers native AirPrint (for iOS) and Mopria Print Service (for Android) mobile printing, as well as the ability to connect via a wireless network, or via an ad-hoc Wi-Fi Direct Connection without the need for an external router. Users may also elect to download the Canon PRINT Business application, available for iOS and Android, for additional mobile feature support including the ability to scan directly to a compatible phone or tablet.

Consistent with the value customers can expect from Canon's printer portfolio, the new imageCLASS MF242dw offers high-quality print, scan and copy features which are designed to support both personal and business uses. Built to deliver fast printing speeds, the printer can produce up to 28 high-quality prints per minute*, helping users meet fast turnaround times and upcoming deadlines with ease. The included starter cartridge (Genuine Cartridge 137) has a rated yield of up to 1,700 pages, providing users ample print mileage "out of the box" before they need to buy a new toner cartridge.

Aligning with the company's commitment to sustainability, the imageCLASS MF242dw is designed with eco-conscious features such as duplex printing and low-energy consumption usage of two watts or less in energy saver mode, helping to reduce its environmental footprint while helping to save users time and money.

"As our customers navigate through hybrid working and learning environments, it is imperative they are equipped with solutions that are designed to help them stay efficient and meet current demands," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "In alignment with our commitment to innovation, Canon remains dedicated to introducing products that meet current industry and customer needs, and the development of the new imageCLASS MF242dw serves as a prime example."

Canon U.S.A.'s new imageCLASS MF242dw multifunction printer is now available exclusively at most Walmart stores and via Walmart.com at an everyday low price of $99.

