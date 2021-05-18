Logo
AREX Capital Management, LP Buys Post Holdings Inc, W R Grace, L Brands Inc, Sells Carriage Services Inc, APi Group Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AREX Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Post Holdings Inc, W R Grace, L Brands Inc, News Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, sells Carriage Services Inc, APi Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AREX Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, AREX Capital Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AREX Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arex+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AREX Capital Management, LP
  1. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,005,306 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65%
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 397,570 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
  3. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 2,507,227 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 173,750 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 100,000 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
New Purchase: Post Holdings Inc (POST)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $117.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 173,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWS)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Carriage Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of AREX Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. AREX Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AREX Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AREX Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AREX Capital Management, LP keeps buying
