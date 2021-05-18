AREX Capital Management, LP Buys Post Holdings Inc, W R Grace, L Brands Inc, Sells Carriage Services Inc, APi Group Corp

New Purchases: POST, GRA, LB, NWS, MIC, OC, DISCA,

Investment company AREX Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Post Holdings Inc, W R Grace, L Brands Inc, News Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, sells Carriage Services Inc, APi Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AREX Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, AREX Capital Management, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AREX Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arex+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,005,306 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 397,570 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76% Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 2,507,227 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 173,750 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position The Brink's Co (BCO) - 100,000 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Post Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.01 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $117.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 173,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Carriage Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $34.73.