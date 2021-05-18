Logo
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, IQVIA Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Copernicus Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Gritstone Bio Inc, Ardelyx Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, IQVIA Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Copernicus Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copernicus+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC
  1. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 10,000 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
  2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 1,500 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 8,000 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.91%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 6,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.31%
  5. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 3,000 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $518.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.47%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ardelyx Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atreca Inc (BCEL)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atreca Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 146.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $80.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $71.56 and $121.23, with an estimated average price of $91.22.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copernicus Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copernicus Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copernicus Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
