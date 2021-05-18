Copernicus Capital Management, LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, IQVIA Holdings Inc, IGM Biosciences Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, RVMD, GRTS, ARDX, RCUS, BCEL, ORTX,
- Added Positions: FATE, ABBV, TGTX,
- Reduced Positions: TDOC, BMRN, VRTX,
- Sold Out: BMY, IQV, IGMS, GWPH, NBIX, ARNA, ALNY, TBIO,
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 10,000 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 1,500 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 8,000 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.91%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 6,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.31%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 3,000 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $518.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.47%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $33.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ardelyx Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.39, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atreca Inc (BCEL)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atreca Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 146.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $80.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.Sold Out: IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $71.56 and $121.23, with an estimated average price of $91.22.Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Copernicus Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.
