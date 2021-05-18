Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Roblox Corp, Bumble Inc, Sells JFrog, Sunlands Technology Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: RBLX, BMBL, PLTK, OSCR, TBA, TUYA, SANA, XM, ACVA, ONTF, POSH, OLO, COUR, AFRM,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Roblox Corp, Bumble Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, Oscar Health Inc, sells JFrog, Sunlands Technology Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,276,596 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 3,223,630 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,697,855 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 8,604,414 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.066200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,999,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,543,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 3577.68%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,313,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sunlands Technology Group. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.26.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.