Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Roblox Corp, Bumble Inc, Sells JFrog, Sunlands Technology Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Roblox Corp, Bumble Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, Oscar Health Inc, sells JFrog, Sunlands Technology Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dragoneer+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,276,596 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31%
  3. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 3,223,630 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,697,855 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%
  5. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 8,604,414 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.066200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,999,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,543,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 3577.68%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,313,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.

Sold Out: Sunlands Technology Group (STG)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sunlands Technology Group. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.26.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
