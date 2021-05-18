Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Roblox Corp, Bumble Inc, Sells JFrog, Sunlands Technology Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

- New Purchases: RBLX, BMBL, PLTK, OSCR, TBA, TUYA, SANA, XM, ACVA, ONTF, POSH, OLO, COUR, AFRM,
- Added Positions: PTON, CARG, TWLO, JAMF, JAMF,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, UBER, DASH,
- Sold Out: FROG, STG, TME, CRWD, BILL, LMND, XP,
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,276,596 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 3,223,630 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 3,697,855 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 8,604,414 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.066200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,999,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 4,125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,543,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 3577.68%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,313,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78.Sold Out: Sunlands Technology Group (STG)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sunlands Technology Group. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.26.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44.
